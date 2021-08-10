Alton Towers, Sealife, and Chessington World of Adventures may all be visited for half price with a £1 hack.

A brilliant money-saving hack is available that allows you to get half-price admission to some of the UK’s most popular sites.

Alton Towers, Sealife Centres, and Cressington World of Adventures are all offering half-price admission as part of a Carex handwash promotion.

According to Lancashire Live, the handwash costs normally £1, making this offer the ultimate money-saving gimmick.

MoneySavingExpert uncovered the offer’s specifics, which are widely accessible on the internet. Simply go to the Carex website to claim the deal once you’ve purchased a promotional pack of Carex.

You can choose the attraction you want to visit on the internet, and you’ll be presented half-price entry tickets that must be pre-booked ahead of time.

Because one promotional bottle of Carex only gets you one cheap ticket, everyone who wants to come must also buy a bottle of the handwash.

According to MoneySavingExpert, you must present the “v” code on the back of the promotional bottle when you arrive at the attraction. They advocate taking the entire bottle with you rather than just the sticker.

The promotional vouchers from Carex are good until May 31, 2022.

