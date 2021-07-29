Alton Towers has announced a slew of new summer attractions.

The theme park has revealed its plans for a slew of new rides, live entertainment, and special events.

According to Staffordshire Live, the new plans include the opening of ‘The World of David Walliams’ just in time for the summer holidays.

Alton Towers has launched a range of pop-up live entertainment across the park for the forthcoming summer months, where customers will have the opportunity to participate.

New characters, interactive games with the potential to win prizes, and freebies will be part of the pop-up entertainment.

The park’s Royal Carousel, Raj’s Bouncy Bottom Burp, and Raj’s Shop have all been completely renovated, and now feature a line-up of exhilarating rides and attractions.

Along with these rides, guests will have the opportunity to join main protagonists Ben and Granny on their adventure to steal the crown jewels in the new ride Gangsta Gran: The Ride.

The opportunity to travel back in time is also on the menu, thanks to the theme park’s new ‘Retro Squad’ section.

For the ultimate nostalgic experience, the new section will offer a slew of retro rides from the 1980s, including Mixtape, Roller Disco, and Funk’n’Fly.

The resort’s summer season will come to a close with the annual Oktoberfest, which will feature themed entertainment, food, and drink.

As the winter months approach, the park will also hold Scarefest, a popular event among park visitors.

Alton Towers will maintain its existing safety measures, such as hand sanitizer stations and greater ventilation, across the park.

Click here for more information on Alton Towers’ new summer plans.