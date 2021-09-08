Alton Towers has announced a new family attraction as well as the return of Scarefest in 2021.

This autumn, Alton Towers is bringing back Scarefest with four award-winning mazes and a brand-new experience, Trick O Treat Town, where families will need to summon the courage to knock on doors all the way from Spooky Avenue to Witchy Woods.

The new fear maze adds the theme park’s four famous scare mazes, Freak Show: Toxic Junkyard, The Attic: Terror of the Towers, Darkest Depths, and Altonville Mine Tours: Uncover The Legend of the Skin Snatchers.

Outside in what appears to be an abandoned junkyard, Freak Show: Toxic Junkyard will reveal the dark and terrible mystery it conceals.

The last of the Freak Show lunatic clowns have gone into hiding after being hunted out and expelled from the community, organizing their next “great show” in secrecy. Visitors entering the junkyard are challenged to help halt their wicked plan – or risk becoming the next performance’s main attraction.

The Attic: Terror of the Towers is set amid the eaves of the iconic and ancient Tower ruins at the entertainment park. Local mythology claims that ‘the Governess’ is forever striving to avenge the death of her charges by taking the spirits of the living as penance.

The Mutiny, a renowned spine-chilling ghost ship, is the setting for Darkest Depths, which takes visitors on a journey. Visitors will win their golden piece of eight by journeying into the deepest reaches of the ocean, evading the Sirens’ perilous cries, dodging the swords of ghoulish pirate mutineers, and confronting the Kraken — the fabled sea monster.

Tours of the Altonville Mine: Discover The Legend of the Skin Snatchers lets guests to tour the resort’s recently reopened mine, which hides a deadly secret. Enter the damp, abandoned mine, which is said to have previously been home to the ‘Skin Snatchers,’ a family of community outcasts.

The Alton Towers Gardens will also be available to visit in 2021.