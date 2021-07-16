Although the number of Covid infections in Liverpool has decreased week on week, the number of cases is remains significant.

Despite a 1% decline in positive tests from week to week, the total number of Covid infections in Liverpool remains relatively high.

The city had 2,472 illnesses in the week ending July 9, according to the latest data from Public Health England, which is 28 fewer positive tests than the previous seven days.

READ MORE: DJ ‘Double Decks Dave’ of Liverpool nightclubs dies suddenly

This suggests that the percentage change in infections in Liverpool decreased by merely 1% from week to week.

However, the city’s Covid infection rate remains extremely high, with 496.3 cases per 100,000 people according to the most recent numbers.

Infections are also at an all-time high in the Liverpool City Region, with weekly percentage increases in positive tests in every location except the city.

The Wirral Peninsula had the largest number of new positive tests, with 1,686 instances in the week ending July 9, up 292 from the previous week.

St Helens also saw a high number of new positive tests, with 902 infections detected in the week ending July 9, which is 163 higher than the previous week.

Infections increased in Warrington, Cheshire West and Chester, and West Lancashire as well.

Positive tests surged again across the country: in the week ending July 9, England recorded 190,946 coronavirus cases, up 48,692 over the previous seven days.

Liverpool

In the week ending July 9, there were 2,472 positive tests in Liverpool, which is 28 fewer than the previous week. This means that the percentage change from week to week was down by 1%.

The most recent rate of infection was 496.3 cases per 100,000 individuals.

Knowsley

In the week ending July 9, there were a total of 740 instances, which is 50 more than the previous week.

The current infection rate is 490.5 cases per 100,000 individuals, with the number of infections rising by 7% week over week.

Sefton

In the week ending July 9, there were 1,339 instances in Sefton, which is 92 more than the previous week. This signifies that the percentage change from week to week increased by 7%.

The most recent infection rate was 484.4 individuals per 100,000.

Halton

There were 466 affirmative responses. The summary comes to a close.