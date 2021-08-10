Although the Met Office expects heavy gusts and rain for Liverpool, there is reason to be optimistic.

Over the last few days, Liverpool has seen some damp and windy weather, leaving many wondering where summer has gone.

Merseyside was bathed in warm and sunny spells just weeks ago as the UK was engulfed in a severe heatwave.

While some people were relieved to see the heatwave end, others are looking forward to the return of the hot weather.

This week, Liverpool will have a more steady weather pattern, with a mix of sunshine and showers on most days and temperatures hovering around 20 degrees.

However, the Met Office’s long-range outlook for the UK portrays a bleak picture for the North West over the next few weeks.

Showers and heavy winds are predicted for our region from Saturday, August 14 through Monday, August 23.

“Sunny spells and showers in the far north, overcast and some rain across southern parts on Saturday, but largely fine and dry elsewhere,” the Met Office said.

“Showers are forecast in the north and west on Sunday and Monday, with some severe winds, while the southeast will be dry.

“Beyond this, it’s expected to stay changeable; confidence in the details is low, but most regions will likely see showers or longer rain spells interspersed with some drier, more stable periods, with the latter becoming more common toward the end of the period.

“Strong winds, especially in the northwest, are possible at times.

“Temperatures anticipated to be around average, potentially warm in the east and southeast,” according to the forecast. However, there is a ray of light for August 24 to September 7, when “hotter” weather is possible.

“Although confidence is quite low throughout this period, a general trend toward more settled situations is likely,” the projection added.

“At the start of the period, rather unsettled and changeable circumstances are most likely to persist, giving way to more steady, drier conditions towards the conclusion.

“Temperatures are expected to be above average, with hotter weather possible later in the month.”