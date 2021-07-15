Although the interview was surreal, I enjoyed spending time with Spike.

I remarked a few weeks back that I had met Spike Milligan a long time ago.

It was an incredible event that I will never forget.

Just after it opened in 1967, I was the first freelance broadcaster on Radio Merseyside.

For my show, ‘Never mind the Price,’ I was receiving five guineas.

It was a record review show that focused on new releases.

The show lasted 30 minutes and was so successful that it was doubled and dubbed “Twice the Price” (but never double the money).

I asked if I could widen the substance of the show since I was working at the Shakespeare Theatre Club at the time, and I wanted to bring on some really good notable guests.

They were ecstatic, and it gave me a whole new perspective on radio.

It got to the point where Paul McCartney called in one day, which was incredible.

Following the success of this show, I was invited to do a few of guest appearances on the famed Radio 1 Club and the World Service.

Anyway, I’m getting off track.

My producer at the time was the late Jim Black. Jim was a true old-school BBC man, dressed in a shirt and tie.

I asked if I could borrow a BBC tape recorder and travel to London on my own dime to see if I could obtain some amazing interviews with celebrities of the period.

It was the anniversary of Ronnie Scott’s performance at the Soho Jazz Club.

I snuck in, and who should be there at the table, holding court, but none other than Spike Milligan.

The Goons was innovative radio at the time because it was so crazy and addictive to listen to.

I stood there, staring at the magnificent man, intent on speaking with him.

I must’ve caught him at at the right moment. “Hello, I’m a young broadcaster from Liverpool who earns buttons,” I said. I’d like to interview well-known people like you.”

He gave me a friendly smile and, to my surprise, urged me to take a seat.

After that, he offered me a. The summary comes to a close.