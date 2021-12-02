Although the hurricane season is over, many Louisiana residents are still waiting for insurance reimbursement.

According to the Associated Press, after the Atlantic hurricane season concluded on Tuesday, lawmakers in Louisiana conducted a hearing on Wednesday to review insurance complaints from numerous citizens in the state’s southeastern region as they continue to recover from Hurricane Ida.

According to NPR, the Category 4 storm was one of 21 named storms that reached the coast this year’s hurricane season, and one of eight that damaged the shore.

Residents experienced sluggish answers from insurance companies, having to deal with many claims adjusters, which resulted in the process being restarted frequently, and receiving inadequate offers from the businesses, prompting many to threaten or initiate litigation to ensure they received a fair offer.

Republican state Senator Mike Fesi was one of the many affected by the storm who spoke, telling the committees that he had waited 90 days for an offer from his insurance carrier for the damage to his property.

“The feeling of not knowing is far worse than anything else. You’re either going to get paid or you’re not going to get paid “Fesi explained. “I can’t say whether the firms are deliberately delaying.” Because of the storm’s tremendous damage, Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon granted insurance companies an additional 30 days on top of the state’s requirement that they contact the person filing the claim within one month. Some MPs questioned the action, thinking that it might have contributed to the complaints they were getting.

However, according to Donelon, the majority of the complaints he had received stated that following the initial contact from insurance firms, many claimants were left in the dark for a lengthy period of time while they awaited information on future actions.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Frustrated lawmakers pressed Donelon to assist them in developing proposals for enhancing the industry’s disaster response. They claim to be experiencing the same issues that Louisiana did following Hurricanes Laura, Delta, and Zeta last year.

Rep. Kathy Edmonston, a Republican from Gonzales, remarked, “What we’ve just heard is extremely horrible.” “It’s clear that something needs to be done.” Donelon said he’ll put up some ideas in the regular legislative session of 2022, but he didn’t provide any immediate options for speeding up claims settlements. People who are having troubles with their insurance should file, according to a Republican insurance regulator. This is a condensed version of the information.