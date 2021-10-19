Although it is legal to sell raw chicken contaminated with Salmonella bacteria, the USDA wishes to change its policy.

According to the Associated Press, the US Department of Agriculture is considering modifications to how it regulates salmonella in chicken factories in order to reduce the number of infections caused by the bacteria each year.

On Tuesday, the USDA revealed a number of steps it intends to take to achieve that goal.

According to the Associated Press, poultry is responsible for around 23% of the 1.35 million salmonella infections that occur in the United States each year, resulting in approximately 26,500 hospitalizations and 420 fatalities. While the poultry industry has been able to reduce levels of salmonella contamination in poultry facilities in recent years, the number of infections, hospitalizations, and fatalities has remained relatively constant, according to the USDA.

The government intends to start preliminary studies to improve how salmonella is tested in plants and to encourage those in the business to reduce the amount of bacteria on hens before they reach plants. According to the Associated Press, the USDA aims to convene discussions with industry executives and other relevant groups to lessen the risk of becoming ill from salmonella.

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack stated, “This is a deeper, more targeted, and more system-based approach than in the past.” “It’s absolutely worth the effort if we can drastically lower the danger of these terrible cases,” says the researcher. See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Salmonella is currently tested for in poultry processing plants by the USDA. One of the proposed pilot projects would include tests for the amount of bacteria present as well as screenings for the salmonella types that cause the most illnesses.

Farmers should also be encouraged to use a combination of proven methods to reduce bacteria in their chickens, such as increasing immunizations, adding probiotics to feed, and doing more to keep the birds’ bedding, food, and water clean.

According to the National Chicken Council, the industry has already spent millions of dollars to reduce salmonella infection, including spraying germ-killing treatments on raw chicken during processing, enhancing cleanliness, and employing more immunizations. Many poultry farms are already adopting the actions recommended by the USDA, according to spokesman Tom Super.

“We commit to keep doing our part—the industry will survive.” This is a condensed version of the information.