Although an Oklahoma inmate was denied a stay of execution, the minister was allowed to be present in the chamber during the injection.

The Associated Press reported that an Oklahoma convict was refused a stay of execution on Tuesday, but the judge did allow his spiritual advisor to be present in the chamber for his final moments before execution.

Bigler Stouffer II, 79, was convicted and sentenced to death in Oklahoma City in 1985 for the murder of Linda Reaves, a schoolteacher. Next month, he will be put to death via lethal injection.

Stouffer’s appeal for a stay of execution was denied, however Judge Stephen Friot granted his request for the minister to accompany him into the execution chamber during his final moments.

Reverend Howard Potts, a Baptist pastor, will be allowed in the chambers and will be able to touch Stouffer during the process, according to Stouffer’s attorney, Greg Laird.

Stouffer and his lawyers stated that Oklahoma’s existing lethal injection medication mix will “subject him to unconstitutional agony and suffering.”

Stouffer believes that he, along with other death row inmates, should be included in the federal lawsuit challenging the state’s lethal injection process. In February, the case will go to trial.

“From the evidence we heard, it doesn’t appear that the state of Oklahoma has found out how to execute individuals without some type of incident, and it should cease,” Laird said after the hearing.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Laird said he appealed the judge’s decision to the 10th United States Circuit Court of Appeals in Denver.

Former Republican state senator Ervin Yen, an anesthesiologist, spoke about his experience giving midazolam, a sedative that was the first chemical used in Oklahoma fatal injections, during a hearing before Friot on Monday. According to court filings, Yen, who is running for governor as an independent in 2022, was recruited by the Oklahoma Office of the Attorney General to testify at a cost of $1,500 per day.

In a court report, Yen stated that a 500-miligram dose of midazolam, as required by Oklahoma’s fatal injection protocol, would render a person asleep in seconds and unable to feel pain.

Yen also testified that he was a state witness during the execution of John Grant, who convulsed and died on October 28. This is a condensed version of the information.