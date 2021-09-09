Although an Emmerdale character is shot, viewers notice a police error.

Tonight on Emmerdale, gripping moments aired when a character was shot, but viewers noticed a significant gaffe.

Russ claimed he wanted the money Harry left him after his mother cut him out of his will, which Victoria presently has access to.

Victoria was delighted to hand over the £50,000 to Russ, assuming he needed money to pay off his mortgage.

Wendy, on the other hand, revealed to Victoria the real reason why Russ sought her money earlier this week.

Russ, who had gone to tremendous lengths to obtain the $50,000, unfortunately interrupted their chat.

Russ threatened to shoot Victoria and Wendy if she didn’t transfer the money, brandishing a gun.

On tonight’s episode, Russ forced Victoria into the office and forced her to take items from the safe.

David, who had come in to take care of some paperwork, was compelled to hide under the desk.

David’s phone rang, alerting Russ to his presence as Victoria, Russ, and Wendy returned to the cafe.

Although David was successful in instructing his son Jacob to call the police, many were perplexed as to why David did not do so himself.

“Why didn’t David just call the cops?” Ian wondered.

“David should have called the cops, not Jacob,” Ryan said.

“Why didn’t David call the cops?” Victoria wondered on Twitter.

“David calls Jake, not the cops, wtf,” Paul said.

“Someone told David it was okay to call the cops…gawwwwd,” Steve continued.