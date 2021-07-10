Although a popular Italian restaurant will close during the Euro 2020 final, the proprietor insists that England is “home.”

After relocating to Merseyside 32 years ago from his hometown of Messina, an Italian restaurant owner has described England as his “home.”

Onofrio Maimone, the owner of the famed Italian restaurant Volare in Southport, plans to close the restaurant for the match so that both English and Italian employees can watch it.

“At the end of the day, it’s just a game, not a war, in my opinion. The reason we’re closing is that everyone wants to see the game. It’s like asking folks to work on Christmas Day, and no one wants to!

“It’s the same situation now; everyone wants to watch the game, and I doubt we’d get many clients in any case. “It’s better to make everyone happy while also making myself happy.”

After settling down in the beach town with his family, the 57-year-old now considers Southport home. In the town, he met his Italian spouse, with whom he had a son, Jason, 30, and two grandkids, Luca, five, and Leonardo, one.

“When people ask me, ‘When are you going home?’ I say, ‘When are you going home?’ I declare, “I am at home!” When I visit my parents or relatives, I feel as though I no longer belong there. This is my residence, and these are my neighbors. I’ve stayed here far too long!”

Before the big game on Sunday, Onofrio had his own opinions, believing that England will win owing to the home advantage of playing at Wembley.

According to the ECHO, the restaurant owner said: “Italy is the superior team, but England is playing at home, which is a factor to consider. I’m not sure. My heart is in Italy, yet I call England home. In some ways, I’m unable to lose. I believe it will be an exciting contest that will be remembered for a long time, particularly among English fans.

“I can’t make up my mind; I think England will do it because they are playing at home.”