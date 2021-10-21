Although a driver was at the wheel when the Tesla crashed, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has raised concerns about the autopilot system.

According to an investigative report, a driver was behind the wheel during a Tesla crash on April 17, but no conclusion has been made as to whether the Model S’s Autopilot was activated at the time the two passengers were killed.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) reported Thursday that the driver and passenger were in the front seats of the vehicle with their seat belts buckled during the Texas crash, despite first responders finding them in the back seat and front passenger seat, according to the Associated Press.

The investigation stated that a fire started after the incident damaged the vehicle’s lithium-ion battery casing, but it did not specify how or why the driver unbuckled his seat belt and changed positions.

According to data from the automobile’s fire-damaged event data recorder, the car was accelerating up to 67 mph in the five seconds before the incident, with the accelerator pedal pressed as high as 98.8%.

The NTSB said it is still looking at Autopilot, driver toxicological tests, if the men had trouble exiting the vehicle, and other issues as part of its probe.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

According to the investigation, the deadly excursion began at the owner’s home towards the end of a cul-de-sac, with home surveillance video showing the owner getting into the driver’s seat and the passenger getting into the front passenger seat. The car went roughly 550 feet before driving off the road on a bend, crashing into a drainage culvert, a raised manhole, and a tree.

Around 9:07 p.m., a two-lane residential road called Hammock Dunes Place was hit by a car. The owner, who was 59 years old, and the passenger, who was 69 years old, were both slain.

The National Transportation Safety Board claimed in a preliminary report from May that it tested a separate Tesla vehicle on the same road and found that the Autopilot driver-assist technology could not be fully utilized. The system’s automated steering mechanism was not functional, but investigators were able to employ Traffic Aware Cruise Control.

Both cruise control and automated steering are required for Autopilot to work. While autosteer keeps the car in its own lane, Traffic Aware Cruise Control can keep it a safe distance from vehicles in front of it. According to the report, the road was also damaged. This is a condensed version of the information.