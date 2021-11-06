Already at six months old, this puppy is looking for his third home.

Despite the fact that he is just six months old, one puppy is looking for his third home.

Due to his complicated demands, Duke, a German Shepherd and Alsatian crossbreed, has returned to Dogs Trust Merseyside following two failed rehoming attempts.

The adorable dog is suffering from a variety of ailments, including pain in his elbows, and is currently receiving pain medication.

Despite his youth, his current pains may have an impact on him in the future, particularly because he is such an active dog.

Merseyside Dogs Trust said: “He’s very energetic and needs to keep his body and mind stimulated on a daily basis, so he’s been dabbling in scent training to keep himself occupied.

“Duke responds well to training and is searching for a family with expertise that isn’t afraid to put in some effort.

“Duke enjoys being fussed over and gets all puppy-silly when you show him some love, and he definitely reciprocates tenfold.”

The dog enjoys meeting new people, but the team is presently working with him to teach him a more courteous technique of doing so than jumping up.

The team is hoping to find an adoptive who is familiar with Duke’s breed and can look past his excellent looks and youth.

Duke enjoys the companionship of other dogs, but he may be “terribly unpleasant and grabby,” therefore it is ideal if Duke is the only pet at home until he has learned to manage himself better.

He’s also unsuitable for living with children, so any children in the house would have to be adolescents or older.

Because his training requirements are extensive and span a wide range of topics, the experts at the center will be on hand throughout Duke’s adoption and beyond to ensure that everyone receives the help they require.

Dogs Trust Merseyside would love to hear from you if you think you’d be a good match for Duke.

Here’s where you can learn more about adopting.