Alpacas, fry-ups, boxing, and your money have an unexpected connection.

Everyone has been affected by the pandemic and everything that has come with it.

However, for some, the most difficult aspects – such as isolation, loneliness, financial difficulties, or mental health struggles – were already there prior to Covid-19, and were exacerbated even worse by the nation’s lockdown and other actions in response to last year’s events.

The silver lining is that we are emerging from lockdown more caring, with communities around the country doing more to engage with and aid their neighbors.

Continue reading to learn a lot more about the projects that are assisting the most vulnerable individuals in the UK: