Along The Strand, music blares from cars parked on the sidewalk.

A significant number of automobiles are seen parking illegally on the pavement close to one of Liverpool’s major highways in this footage.

Footage sent to The Washington Newsday shows automobiles lining up on the sidewalk for what looks to be a planned gathering. Several drivers have their doors open, and one of the vehicles is blasting loud music.

Another photo shows at least nine cars parked illegally on the sidewalk in front of the Heavenly Desserts restaurant.

Fury as greedy drivers construct a ‘car park’ in the city center.

A concerned resident captured images and video of the event on Tuesday at around 10.30 p.m. and gave it to The Washington Newsday.

“I was extremely concerned, it’s not fair on everyone who does the right thing, this is incredibly selfish,” the resident, who did not want to be identified, added.

“People in wheelchairs and parents using prams can’t get by; I hope these drivers are shamed and something is done about it.”

For some years, the location in issue has been a source of dangerous pavement parking, which city centre councillor Nick Small has raised on several occasions.

According to him, the council has stepped up its approach in response to the recent distressing images, resulting in the imposition of a slew of new fines.

“I’ve been raising the issue of anti-social pavement parking in the city center for quite some time,” he stated.

“Things have been bad and are becoming worse, and vulnerable pedestrians are the ones who suffer the most.

“It pleases me that a special staff of traffic wardens has been put in place in the City Centre until 10 p.m. to deal with this.

“In two nights, they issued 85 penalty charge notices.”

“I hope this sends a loud and clear message that parking on the sidewalk will not be accepted in the city center, and you will be fined,” he added.