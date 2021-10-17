Along the beach, there are mysterious railway tracks that descend into the sea.

The discovery of unexplained train tracks running out to the sea has surprised residents in a beach community.

Many people in Barmouth, northwest Wales, were utterly unaware of the long-lost railway, which had been submerged by waves and sand on the northern end of the Gwynedd shoreline for decades.

The tracks were discovered due to shifting sand patterns, which caused the sea to disclose them.

Local roofer Dicky Sharp was one of the first to see them, joking that he had discovered the “railway to Cantre’r Gwaelod” – the famous ancient underwater kingdom of Cardigan Bay.

Others quipped that the tracks were originally used to bring contraband into Gwynedd, according to NorthWalesLive.

Most people were taken aback by their existence. “I thought I knew Barmouth inside and out, but I’ve never seen anything like this,” one guy stated.

Dicky’s images sparked a flurry of hypotheses about the railway’s purpose after he posted them on Facebook.

Following the severe storm of 1928, which destroyed sections of the promenade, initial speculation focused on the construction of the town’s sea wall.

In 1930, a network of iron tracks were installed along the prom to allow carts to transport sand and garbage. As steam-powered machinery worked to create the wave-return wall, more were put on the shore to convey ballast.

The train rails may have been removed following the 1930 operations, according to this week’s finding.

Hugh Griffth Roberts, a notable local historian who claims to know the true tale behind the tracks, has dismissed the sea wall notion.

The retired Snowdonia National Park officer has amassed “possibly the best collection” of local history images in the United Kingdom.

“The sea wall was erected by competent contractors, and it’s quite doubtful that they would leave important equipment laying around in a resort that was gaining a reputation with its visitors,” he said.

Instead, he claims that the railway tracks predate the sea wall by at least 40 years and were probably certainly built for the town’s new sewage system in the late 1800s.

The tourist industry in Barmouth.