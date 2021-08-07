Alok Sharma warns that the world is running out of time to avoid catastrophic climate change.

According to Alok Sharma, President of COP26, the world is “dangerously close” to running out of time to avoid catastrophic climate disaster.

Mr Sharma, who will lead the next climate negotiations in Glasgow beginning on October 31st, says that failing to restrict warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius would be “catastrophic.”

Mr Sharma told the Guardian on Monday that a report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change will be the “starkest warning yet” about the future of climate change.

“You see what is going on throughout the world on a daily basis,” he remarked.

“Last year was the hottest on record, and the previous decade was the hottest decade on record,” says the author.

“We can’t afford to wait two years, five years, ten years – now is the moment,” the Reading West MP said, emphasizing that COP26 “has to be the moment we do this right.”

“I don’t believe we’re out of time, but I believe we’re perilously near to being out of time.

“We will see (from the IPCC report) a very, very clear message that we will be out of time unless we act immediately.

“Even a fraction of a degree of warming makes an impact, which is why countries must act quickly.

“We’re witnessing the effects all across the world, whether it’s flooding in the United Kingdom or forest fires in Europe and China, or record temperatures in North America.

“Every day, a new high will be set in one manner or another somewhere throughout the world.”

Despite his own concerns, Mr Sharma, who was chastised this week for undermining climate change by flying to over 30 nations in seven months, declined to oppose proposals for a new oilfield off the coast of Shetland.

“Future [fossil fuel]licenses will have to adhere to the reality that we have pledged in legislation to go to net zero by 2050,” he said.

“Any licenses will be subject to a climate check,” he added.

The Cambo site may extract another 150 to 170 million barrels, and it could be sanctioned before the Conference starts, with operations lasting as long as 2050.

Despite political opponents’ allegations of “hypocrisy,” green groups refused to denounce. “The summary has come to an end.”