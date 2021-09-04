Almost every state now has the Mu COVID variant, which may be vaccine resistant.

COVID-19, a virus that could be resistant to immunizations, is currently found in practically every state, the District of Columbia, and the US Virgin Islands, with Alaska having the highest prevalence.

The World Health Organization (WHO) identified the Mu variety, also known as B.1.621, as a “variant of interest” on Monday, and cases of the strain had been documented in 47 states by September 1.

According to Outbreak.info, an open-source database from Scripps Research, the variation is currently found in every state except Nebraska. Mu, on the other hand, is not considered a “urgent concern,” according to Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Mutations in Mu have raised concerns that it may become resistant to COVID-19 vaccinations.

However, in the United States, the Delta form is still the more common, while Mu occurrences have been few so far.

According to statistics from Outbreak.info, the strain is now most frequent in Alaska, where it accounts for 4% of 3,837 sequenced samples.

California has the highest Mu cases among sequenced samples (384), despite the fact that the total number of samples analyzed was 139,930, implying Mu only accounted for 1% of these samples. The number of instances varies greatly by state, with Florida reporting 305 cases and Vermont reporting just one.

Mu was discovered in Colombia for the first time, and has since been found in at least 46 other nations.

At a press conference on Thursday, Fauci, the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAD), said Mu was not a threat to the United States.

“We’re paying attention to it, and we take things like that seriously,” Fauci added, “but we don’t think it’s a threat right now.”

“This variant has a set of changes that suggest it could avoid specific antibodies, including monoclonal antibodies, vaccine-induced antibodies, and convalescent serum-induced antibodies,” he said.

“However, there isn’t much clinical data to support this; it’s largely laboratory in-vitro data,” Fauci noted.

“Remember, even if there are mutations that reduce vaccination efficacy slightly, immunizations are still quite effective against variants of that time,” the infectious diseases expert added.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Thursday that more than. This is a condensed version of the information.