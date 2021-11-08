Almost a third of parents ‘don’t talk about money’.

According to study for a UK Government-backed group, nearly a third (31%) of parents and carers do not openly discuss money with their children.

MoneyHelper released the findings to coincide with Talk Money Week (November 8 to 12).

The Money and Pensions Service (MaPS), which administers MoneyHelper, organizes an annual awareness campaign to encourage individuals to have financial conversations.

Talking about money has been demonstrated to help children develop excellent long-term money habits, among other things, according to the report.

Only 46% of parents stated they communicate openly about money with their children. The rest of the respondents were either neutral or unsure about discussing money freely.

According to the survey, which included more than 3,000 adults with dependent children under the age of 17, parents who are highly competent managing money are twice as likely to have financial conversations with their children as those who are not.

MoneyHelper – www.moneyhelper.org.uk – offers an online “couch to financial health” program that includes steps to get people talking about money.

The study also discovered that parents in London and the North West of England are the most likely to talk openly about money with their children, while those in Northern Ireland and the East of England are the least likely.

“We’re encouraging parents to use Talk Money Week as an opportunity to start these talks today,” said Caroline Siarkiewicz, chief executive of the Money and Pensions Service.

“As parents and caregivers, we want our children to be ready for anything when they grow up, and having the skills and confidence to handle their money is a significant part of that,” Sarah Porretta, a children and money expert at the Money and Pensions Service, said.

Set a good example. Take your children shopping with you and make money-related decisions out loud, for example.

If you prefer to pay with a credit card rather than cash, show your youngster your current account balance before using it in a store. Then show them your balance so they can see how much lower it is than before.

Encourage your kids to save money. You may begin by asking if they have anything they’d like to save. “The summary has come to an end.”