Almost a hundred pregnant dogs, puppies, and other animals have been rescued from a ‘deplorable’ Florida home.

Following several weeks of inquiry, some 100 animals were rescued from a Florida residence, including pregnant dogs, pups, rabbits, chickens, and pigs, according to officials.

The investigation began after paramedics were dispatched to a Middleburg residence for a medical issue affecting one of the house’s two adults.

A search warrant was executed early Monday at the property, which was in “deplorable condition,” according to Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook.

According to The Florida Times-Union, “we weren’t really able to get a full look at what else was outside the interior of the house when we had the medical call.” “As a result, deputies are now inspecting the entire property to determine whether there are any signs of animal abuse or neglect. When they attended to the medical call, it was already cause for alarm.” The house reeked of animal excrement and was crawling with fleas, according to officials. The creatures were discovered in cages, according to the cops.

“They saw conditions that were severe enough to warrant further inquiry,” Cook told the Associated Press.

Investigators and rescue workers had to wear biohazard suits to remove the animals from the residence due to the awful conditions inside.

According to The Florida Times-Union, emergency management director John Ward said, “This operation will have multiple phases, with the first and foremost concern being the safety and security of our responders, personnel, and animals.” “We’ve taken every care to keep responders safe from any hazardous materials on the premises.” The rescued animals were cleaned and examined at a service facility. All of the animals will be quarantined for 14 days at the facility to determine if they have any infections, after which they will be available for adoption.

Clay County Commission Chairman Mike Cella stated at a press conference on Monday that animal mistreatment will not be tolerated.

The sheriff’s office and animal services are conducting a combined investigation to see if the animals were abused.

The adult, who had a medical issue, was taken to the hospital and died of natural causes, according to the sheriff’s office. After two children were discovered residing in the residence, the Florida Department of Children and Families was contacted to examine the issue.