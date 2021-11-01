‘Almost a certainty,’ according to Jude Bellingham, who is’saying’ he will join Liverpool as a transfer target.

Craig Hignett, a former Premier League midfielder, claims Jude Bellingham has been telling people he’ll be joining Liverpool next summer.

Bellingham’s future at Borussia Dortmund has long been a source of speculation, with Liverpool supposedly being one of his pursuers.

After joining BVB from Birmingham City in the summer of 2020, the 18-year-old midfielder is regarded as one of the most exciting talents in football.

Bellingham went on to have a successful debut season at the Westfalenstadion, with a famous goal against Manchester City in the Champions League being the highlight.

Following that, he was called up to the England squad for the European Championships in the summer, and all signs point to him being ready to step up a gear this season.

While Liverpool has long admired Bellingham, any suggestion of a transfer is premature, according to The Washington Newsday.

Former Middlesbrough player Hignett, on the other hand, believes Bellingham’s move to Liverpool is “nearly a certainty.”

He told BBC Radio Merseyside through LFC Transfer Room, “I think I’ve got it on good authority and I can’t disclose where I’ve received it from, but supposedly he’s been stating that he’s Liverpool bound.”

“I don’t know if it’ll be January or the end of the season, but I have it on good authority that it’ll be close to a certainty.”

Sebastian Kehl, Dortmund’s sporting director, recently addressed Bellingham’s future amid ongoing rumours.

He told Sport1: “He is a Borussia Dortmund player and will stay a Borussia Dortmund player.” “There’s a lot of buzz around Jude Bellingham, and it’s not just in Liverpool.”

“However, there is no bottom line and no way out.” He is adored, and he revels in it. There are no indications that he will depart Dortmund anytime soon.

“It’s fantastic that we talk about our players,” he concluded. It demonstrates that we are on the right track. At Borussia Dortmund, we have a lot to offer. We want to win championships, but we need to keep our players.”