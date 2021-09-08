Almost 800 migrants arrive in the UK in a single day, bringing the total number of migrants to 12,000 so far this year.

According to Britain’s Press Association news agency, about 800 migrants arrived in the United Kingdom on Monday, raising the total number of migrants who have crossed the English Channel this year to over 12,000 people.

Thousands of migrants have crossed the Channel from France, landing on beaches in southeast England in recent days, according to the British Home Office, with 785 arriving on Monday, according to the Associated Press.

In the year 2020, the French Maritime Prefecture in charge of the Channel reported 868 “operations” in which 9,551 migrants attempted or crossed the Channel by boat. Approximately 8,500 migrants made the voyage, with a few dying in the process.

The French Maritime Prefecture recorded 556 operations involving 12,148 migrants through July of this year.

On Wednesday, Britain’s interior minister met with her French counterpart as the United Kingdom asked France to do more to stem a wave of migrants attempting to cross the English Channel in small boats.

After being picked up from dinghies in the Channel, British Border Force boats brought dozens of women, men, and children onshore in the southeast England port of Dover on Wednesday.

Migrants have traditionally used northern France as a starting point to reach Britain, either by stowing away in lorries or ferries, or by stowing away in dinghies and other small boats organized by traffickers, especially since the coronavirus outbreak hampered international transit.

The British and French governments have tried unsuccessfully for years to ban the voyages. Britain agreed to provide France 54 million pounds ($74 million) earlier this year to assist support a two-fold increase in the number of police officers monitoring French beaches.

The promised money has not yet been delivered, and UK Home Secretary Priti Patel has indicated that she may withhold it if France does not do more to prevent the smuggling vessels from leaving. During a two-day G-7 interior ministers meeting in London, she will speak with French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin.

Stopping the crossings, according to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, is largely in the hands of the French authorities.

Stopping the crossings, according to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, is largely in the hands of the French authorities.