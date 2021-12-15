Almost $10,000 has been raised for the dog who was set on fire in the film “Horrendous Act of Evil.”

A fundraising campaign for a dog who was set on fire has raised over $10,000. Will, a tan-and-cream Labradoodle, was discovered earlier this month “engulfed in flames” on a roadway in Decatur, Georgia.

On Tuesday, Dog Days Rescue, the organization that organized the fundraiser, provided an update on Will’s condition on their Facebook page.

The Atlanta-based animal rescue organization wrote: “After his partial debridement yesterday, Will is feeling a little better today. He was tail wagging and kissing again, as is his custom!” A debridement is the removal of dead, injured, or contaminated tissue in order to promote the healing ability of the healthy tissue that remains.

As previously reported by The Washington Newsday, authorities in DeKalb County, Georgia, are seeking information that could lead to the arrest of the person who lit the dog on fire on December 5th.

Several passers-by saw the dog on fire and hurried to its rescue before phoning the authorities. On December 8, authorities said Will had survived but that his condition was critical. Will was given this name by rescuers for his bravery.

On their Facebook page on December 7, Dog Days Rescue described the occurrence as a “horrendous act of wickedness,” adding that the initial photos of Will, who had not been named at the time, could not be shared due to the ongoing investigation.

When the Labradoodle leaves the animal hospital, where he is scheduled to stay for at least another month, he will go to a foster home.

Will’s FundRazr page stated that Dog Days Rescue had received more than 200 requests to adopt him, but that the dog needed to heal first.

“At this time, we are not accepting adoption applications. We haven’t gotten to that point in Will’s life yet. Please keep an eye on the Facebook page for updates “They also requested assistance in apprehending the individual guilty for the dog’s predicament. “Please contact us, Dekalb County Animal Enforcement, or Dekalb County Police Department, if you have any information on who may be responsible for this unfortunate circumstance.” The money raised through the fundraiser will be put to good use. This is a condensed version of the information.