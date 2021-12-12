Allowing 800,000 non-citizens to vote in NYC elections has’mixed feelings’ for De Blasio.

Mayor Bill de Blasio of New York City expressed “mixed feelings” on Sunday over the city council’s recent decision to let hundreds of thousands of non-citizens to vote in local elections.

De Blasio stated on Fox News Sunday that despite having some conflicting opinions on the bill, he decided not to veto it after the New York City Council passed it earlier this week.

“I’m torn between emotions. I’ve been quite forthright about this law, and while I believe there are significant legal issues, I also respect the city council. They made a choice “stated the outgoing mayor.

New York City residents who are not citizens of the United States will be able to vote in some municipal elections for mayor and city council positions under the new measure. The bill will allow some 800,000 green card holders and authorized workers to vote in city elections, but it will still prevent undocumented immigrants from doing so. Non-citizens will also be denied the right to vote in state and federal elections.

According to The Hill, De Blasio, who is leaving office in January, expressed concerns about the bill’s validity shortly after it was approved, telling local news reporters that he wanted “to make sure that there’s maximal incentive to finish the citizenship process.” Incoming mayor Eric Adams has endorsed the law, which will most likely be adopted by the city’s Board of Elections by 2023.

The vote makes New York the largest city in the United States to provide non-citizens voting rights, joining over a dozen places throughout the country that have done so, including 11 towns in Maryland and two in Vermont.

“When our children look back on this moment fifty years from now, they will see a diverse coalition of advocates who came together to write a new chapter in New York City’s history by giving immigrant New Yorkers the power of the ballot,” said Council Member Ydanis Rodriguez, one of the bill’s main sponsors, in a statement following Thursday’s vote.

However, state GOP leaders have objected to the bill, and it will almost certainly face legal challenges on both a local and national level. Senator Marco Rubio of Florida indicated on Friday that he will file a bill soon. This is a condensed version of the information.