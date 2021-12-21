Allowance Is Used By A 6-Year-Old Girl And Her Siblings To Purchase Their First Home.

A 6-year-old girl and her siblings have recently become the proud owners of a suburban home. The kids used the money they had saved by doing chores to pay buy the house in Melbourne, Australia.

Ruby McLellan, her sister Lucy, and her brother Gus each contributed roughly $2,000 toward the purchase of their first home together in Clyde, Melbourne.

Ruby told 7NEWS, “My name is Ruby, and I’m six years old, and I’m about to buy my first house.”

The father of the trio is an expert in property investment, and he assisted his children in purchasing their own piece of land in the face of escalating property prices.

“They have each contributed $2000 in terms of money and have saved it,” said father Cam McLellan.

The house is now valued at $671,000, but McLellan expects it will double in value in the next ten years.

“That block’s price has already increased by $70,000, so they’ve done well so far,” the delighted father remarked.

According to the New York Post, the siblings saved money by assisting around the house by doing housework and helping her father, who is a renowned author, pack his books.

“It’s intended for my kids to use when they’re old enough,” McLellan said of his book, “so I’ve explained all the processes it takes to establish a property portfolio.”

The McLellan siblings intend to keep the property until 2023 and divide the profits. The father expects that by then, the prices would have doubled.

This investment comes at a time when many Australian parents are concerned that their children will not be able to purchase a home due to rising prices. According to the New York Post, a property in Australia costs around $1 million.

According to The Urban Developer, property prices in Melbourne have risen by 19.5 percent in the last year alone.

“If the housing market in Australia does not slow down by mid-2022, APRA [Australian Prudential Regulation Authority] will continue to intervene until it does.”

According to the NYPost, Louis Christopher, managing director of SQM Research, remarked, “We cannot afford another year of 20% plus gains throughout the national housing market.”

A quarter of Australians have explored buying a home with a “non-traditional” spouse, such as parents, siblings, or acquaintances, according to Commonwealth Bank data.