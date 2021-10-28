Allow light to shine! Highlights from the breathtaking River of Light.

The River of Light is back, showcasing the finest of Liverpool and transforming the riverfront into a free lighted art exhibition that highlights the city’s link with music and light.

For the fourth edition of the festival, which this year focuses on the theme of ‘Rhythm of the Light,’ twelve large-scale light artworks have constructed a 2km route.

A brand new commission bringing together artistic company Lucid Creates and Suzannah Pettigrew with Chibuku to mark the city’s recent passing of the milestone of 20 years of events is one of the highlights, which runs through November 7.

This sound and light show will feature archive music from some of the club’s most memorable evenings, as well as site-specific poetry by Suzannah Pettigrew, a multidisciplinary artist.

This celebration of club culture will be supported by a display of digital photos from Chibuku’s 20-year history in the Museum of Liverpool’s atrium.

Pastel Castles, a Warrington-based artist, has created his first outdoor commission, which is inspired by famous 1990s computer games. Spriteworks combines a 3D depiction of vintage 2D gaming with a bespoke music composed by the artist on her original Gameboy in collaboration with local collective The Kazimier.

Jen Lewin’s interactive light sculptures have toured the globe, and one of her most well-known works, The Pool, is coming to Liverpool.

The Pool is a massive light installation made up of over 100 interactive LED platforms that respond to touch and create amazing colorful light patterns when walked on. The performance will be complemented by an evocative soundtrack that the artist has prepared.

Chila Kumari Burman is one of the most well-known painters in the United Kingdom, and she is returning to her homeland for this one-of-a-kind new commission.

This collection of neon artworks will take over the façade of Liverpool Town Hall, accompanied by an Indian and Bollywood influenced soundtrack, in honor of Diwali, which falls on November 4th.

The Culture Liverpool team at Liverpool City Council is putting on River of Light, which is supported by Arts Council England, Global Streets, and FESTIVAL.ORG.

Sonic Runway by Rob Jensen and Warren Trezevant, and Iconic Site by Sans are among the other works on show.