Alligator Grabs Fish From Boy’s Pole Right Next to Him in Shocking Video

It was another tale of the one who got away, but this time it was a little more dramatic than usual.

According to a video posted on Facebook and published by Fox 13, Sean McMahon was out fishing with his seven-year-old son, Dawson McMahon, in Florida’s Palm Coast at night on Thursday.

The video shows the child working hard to catch a bass while receiving support from his father. Sean McMahon says in the 50-second video he released, “You got it, friend,” and “It’s all right, buddy.” “Continue.”

Dawson McMahon characterized the fish as “a fighter” as he maintained his eye on the prize, and while admitting that he was beginning to fatigue from his efforts, he still managed to draw the fish into the grass at the coastline.

His sense of accomplishment, however, was short-lived, as a stealthy underwater watcher had other plans.

When an alligator suddenly appeared from the water to seize the catch, Dawson jerked back in horror and dropped his rod. The alligator then submerged his prey, dragging the rod and line after him.

Sean McMahon exclaims in the video, “Oh my God,” with long pauses between each syllable to express his surprise. In the incident, which he reported in a Facebook post, no one was wounded.

“Dawson got a bass tonight then out of nowhere an alligator appeared, ate the bass, and ripped his pole into the water,” he wrote.

Many people praised Dawson McMahon’s quick thinking in the comments section. One user said, “So glad he was smart enough to drop that pole.”

“Woah. That gator is completely unconcerned about humans. Another user commented, “I’m glad your small guy wasn’t much closer when it grabbed the fish.” Sean McMahon has been approached for comment by this publication.

Eugene Bozzi, 36, was photographed capturing a huge alligator in a trash can outside his home in Orange County, which was extensively circulated on social media.

The reptile backs away as Bozzi approaches, and he told CNN that he acted to protect his own. This is a condensed version of the information.