Allen West supports ‘Other’ COVID Protocols and believes that no one should be forced to take a shot.

Allen West, a Texas gubernatorial candidate, has stated that people should be “informed” of COVID-19 “protocols” and that no one should be forced to receive the vaccination.

After returning home from the hospital where he received treatment for the virus, West, who served as chairman of the Texas Republican Party from 2020 to 2021, posted a video statement on Facebook on Monday.

He earlier stated on his Twitter account on October 9 that he was following “Hydroxychloroquine and Ivermectin treatments.” COVID-19 should not be treated with either medication.

After explaining that he had been discharged and was now back at home, West, who is unvaccinated, thanked the workers at Medical City Plano, an acute care facility.

He praised frontline doctors for “recommending regimens to make sure I was on the right track” and stated he had received “monoclonal infusion therapy.”

“One of the things I’ve learned,” West continued, “is that there are so many different procedures out there that we should be promoting to folks.”

“This should not be about forcing individuals to take a certain injection,” he added. “Rather, we should be offering and making sure that people are aware of all of the protocols that are available.”

West stated, “And that’s one of the things I’m going to be devoted to achieving.” “I want to make sure that the Texas Medical Board, Texas Nursing Board, and Texas Pharmacy Board never interfere with or get in the way of what’s best for you, your doctor, and your body.”

“That’s the most important lesson I’ve learnt,” he remarked. “Now I’ll tell you something: I’m excited to get back out there.” West is vying for the Republican gubernatorial nomination in Texas against Governor Greg Abbott. He stated that he would require some rest and recuperation time, but that his campaign would include doing “a lot of stuff remotely.” “Do not fear COVID,” West said near the end of the video, before quoting from the Bible.

From 2011 to 2013, West served in the House of Representatives representing Florida’s 22nd congressional district before moving to Texas, where he was elected chair of the state Republican Party in July 2020. In July of this year, he resigned from that position.

On Monday, Abbott signed an executive order. This is a condensed version of the information.