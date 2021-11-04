Allen West Admits ‘Flicking’ Person Who Confronted Him for Not Wearing a Mask.

When someone at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport insulted him on Wednesday, Allen West, the former chairman of the Republican Party of Texas and a 2022 gubernatorial contender, retaliated by “flicking” off the person’s mask.

According to a news statement from West, the man “cursed and abused” the Texas Republican for not wearing a mask when passing through the airport. According to his statement, airport police responded to the incident and filed a complaint.

“After being chastised, West retaliated by ripping the individual’s mask off,” according to the statement.

On Twitter, West expounded on the altercation.

“A man starts yelling at me and orders me to put my mask on and calls me an idiot this morning at the airport,” West tweeted. “I approached him and inquired if he had called me an idiot; however, he proceeded to shout at me. “See, nothing happened,” I remarked as I peeled down his mask. In another tweet, West added, “He raised up his fists and I walked away.” “I did call him a moron.” I’ve spoken with the DFW Police Department. There is no mask law in the United States, and nothing has ever been approved in the US House or Senate that would make wearing a mask illegal.” At the airport this morning, a man starts yelling at me, telling me to put on my mask and calling me an idiot. I approached him and inquired if he had called me an idiot; however, he proceeded to shout at me. I took his mask off and remarked, “See, nothing happened.” pic.twitter.com/8TrbQufECL Allen West (@AllenWest) (@AllenWest) (@AllenWest) (@AllenWest) ( 3 November 2021 The Transportation Security Administration has a federal rule requiring all persons to wear masks in airports, buses, and rail systems, and DFW airport compels travelers to wear masks when strolling through the terminal. President Joe Biden signed an executive order requiring masks on public transit shortly after entering office.

In his news statement and on Twitter, West did not name the other person. He also didn’t say whether the guy recognized him, though he did refer to him as “a left-wing partisan” in his statement. “Since the start of the Trump administration, left-wing activists have harassed and assaulted conservatives and perceived heretics of the COVID doctrine and liberal dogma. This is a condensed version of the information.