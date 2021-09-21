Alleged 911 Call Reporting by Gabby Petito Full Transcript of Brian Laundrie’s Abuse.

As authorities seek to solve the crime, the 911 call made to police to report a “domestic disagreement” before Gabby Petito unexpectedly vanished has been published.

According to audio obtained by the Grand County Sheriff’s Office, an anonymous male caller is heard informing a dispatcher that “the gentleman was slapping the female” and striking her near a store in Moab, Utah.

Later that day, officers from the Moab City Police Department responded to the incident, identifying the couple as Brian Laundrie, 23, and his 22-year-old fiancée Gabby Petito.

On the afternoon of August 12, the caller saw a couple arguing in a white Ford Transit van with Florida license plates on Main Street approximately 4:30 p.m.

The call is crucial because it appears to contradict a previous police report in which a responding officer stated that “no one reported that the guy attacked the female” and provides additional information about the events of that day.

Petito went missing on September 11, nearly two months after going on a cross-country road trip and ten days after Laundrie came home without her.

On the borders of Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming, authorities recovered a body “compatible” with Gabby Petito’s description on Sunday, September 19.

According to sources, Laundrie, who has been designated as a person of interest in the case, has refused to speak to authorities and has not been seen since September 13.

Below is the complete 911 call transcript.

“Grand County Sheriff’s Office,” says the dispatcher.

“Hello,” says the caller. Sir, can you hear me?”

DISPATCHER: “I can hear you, yeah.”

CALLER: “Hello, my name is… I’m passing by on the corner of Main Street and Moonflower, and I’d want to report a domestic dispute to Florida with a white vehicle with a Florida license plate… “Gentleman, 5’6”…”

DISPATCHER: “Can you tell me where it is?”

“They just drove away,” the caller said. They’re on their way down Main Street. From Moonflower, they took a right into Main Street.”

“And what were they doing?” says the dispatcher.

“What did you say?” says the caller.

“What were they doing?” says the dispatcher.

“Uh, we drove by and the dude was slapping the girl,” the caller said.

“Was he slapping her?” DISPATCHER:

CALLER: “Yes, and then we came to a halt. They dashed up and down the street. This is a condensed version of the information.