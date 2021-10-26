Allegations Against All Time Low: The Band’s Full Statement

All Time Low has replied to a sexual assault claim leveled at guitarist Jack Barakat on Monday, as well as allegations of “inappropriate behavior” leveled at the band in a TikTok video a few weeks ago.

All Time Low disputed the charges in a statement issued on Twitter on Monday, calling them “totally and unequivocally false.”

“Because of the blatant discrepancies in the story, and the apparent reluctance to identify us by name,” the organisation said it had not commented earlier.

“With that in mind, we must state categorically that everything said against us is totally incorrect.” We’re looking into the origins of these false charges and will pursue legal action if necessary, as we take these accusations extremely seriously.

The band’s complete statement may be seen further down.

We, the four of us, have made a statement. All Time Low (@AllTimeLow) October 25, 2021 pic.twitter.com/tazxZAKOkr What Charges Were Leveled Against All Time Low? An anonymous female Twitter user accused Barakat of sexual assault earlier on Monday, according to Rolling Stone, on an account (@ATLstatement) that has since been suspended. In another Twitter discussion, a screenshot of the user’s post was posted.

The user claimed she attempted to tell her tale twice before but was “threatened with legal action” and “faced with influxes of hostility from the public.” According to Rolling Stone, she decided to post it again today because of the #MeToo movement.

The user claimed that Barakat began sexually abusing her when she was 15 years old in 2011. She stated that the harassment occurred throughout the band’s tour that year, as well as during subsequent tours and events. She claimed she was sexually raped by him the last time she was 21 years old.

Despite the fact that at least one other band member is aware of Barakat’s actions, the accuser claims that her “abuser” was “protected” rather than being kicked out of the group.

“It’s been over ten years since the abuse began, and I still haven’t entirely healed from what has occurred to me,” the user claimed.

“I’ve realized that I’ve been duped by a man.” This is a condensed version of the information.