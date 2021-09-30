Allan Saint-Maximin is a target for Liverpool, as is Arnaut Danjuma, and Florian Wirtz.

Liverpool is approaching its second international break of the season, and the focus has already shifted away from the pitch.

In terms of actual football, the Reds have won their opening six games in the Premier League and are also leading their Champions League group.

Despite this, speculation continues to swirl over who Jurgen Klopp will attempt to sign when the transfer window reopens in January.

We’ve compiled a list of the most recent transfer rumours involving players who are expected to either join Liverpool or leave.

Newcastle winger Allan Saint-Maximin.

Liverpool is one of a number of Premier League clubs interested in signing Saint-Maximin in the future, according to the report.

Chelsea and Everton are also said to be interested in the Newcastle winger, according to the article.

Saint-Maximin transferred from Nice to St James’ Park in the summer of 2019 for a reported fee of £16.5 million in an agreement that runs until 2025.

Villarreal forward Arnaut Danjuma.

Liverpool sent scouts to see Danjuma play in their Champions League match against Manchester United, according to the report.

Prior to joining Villarreal from Bournemouth earlier this summer, Danjuma was connected with the Reds, and the winger set up Paco Alcacer’s opening goal against Old Trafford.

According to the report, Liverpool is keeping a close eye on Danjuma in the hopes of making a future transfer.

Bayer Leverkusen forward Florian Wirtz.

Liverpool is one of a group of clubs interested in the gifted teenage forward, according to the report.

Bayern Munich is said to be interested in the 18-year-old, with Manchester City, Chelsea, Arsenal, Man United, and Liverpool also interested.

Wirtz has scored four goals and added four assists in his five games for Leverkusen this season.