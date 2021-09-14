All you need to know about the Covid booster, including a list of who is qualified.

To prevent a fourth wave this winter, more than 30 million Britons will be given a covid-19 booster shot.

According to the Mirror, the third dose – generally Pfizer, even if they previously received Moderna or AstraZeneca – will be rolled out to all over-50s, NHS and care employees, and younger people with underlying health concerns.

Jonathan Van-Tam, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, said professionals were doing “everything we can” to keep Covids alive until Spring.

“I don’t know if many of you are used to climbing into small tents on mountaintops,” he said at a No10 press conference, adding that jabs have already avoided 24 million illnesses and 112,000 fatalities.

“However, if you do so and you know a storm is coming up in the night, it’s better to put some extra guy ropes on there and then than to wait until it’s the middle of the night, it’s howling with wind and rain, and you’ve got to get out your tent and secure it, and by the time you crawl back in, you’re soaking wet.”

So, who will get boosters, when will they get them, and why will they get them?

A booster vaccine will be administered to about 32 million people in the United Kingdom.

These are the same folks who received the vaccine in the first round between December and March of last year.

They’ll receive the booster in the same order that they received their first dose. To summarize, the following is the order of events:

Residents of nursing facilities for the elderly All of the residential care workers are in their eighties. Health and social care personnel on the front lines Everyone in their seventies and eighties All of them are in their seventies. Under-70s are clinically particularly fragile. Everyone above the age of 65 All other people under the age of 65 who have underlying health problems All of them are in their sixties. All over-55s Everyone in their fifties and sixties

The vaccine boosters will not go to healthy under-50s.

Not only do healthy younger people get less sick from Covid – they also have a stronger immune response to the jab itself, the JCVI said.

However, the JCVI will still look at whether healthy under-50s should get a booster, at a later date, and are expected to publish advice when more data is available.

There is also a change since the JCVI's interim advice in June. Back then, the JCVI said all over-16s who would.