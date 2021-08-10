All you need to know about appealing GCSE and A-level results ahead of results day.

Students learn if they have the grades they need to go on from their current courses to what they want to do on GCSE and A-level results day, which is a stressful moment for everyone involved.

It will be a day of happiness for many as they learn if they have what they need to enter sixth form or university. Others will be disappointed because they did not receive the grades they desired.

There is an appeals mechanism for those in the second category. Everything you need to know about how it works is right here.

This year, instead of traditional exams, students were rated by their teachers based on their performance in class exams during the course after finals were cancelled due to the epidemic.

In the past, a student would know their exact grade for a course and how near they were to the banding of the grade above the one they were given. This year, teachers will be responsible for demonstrating how close a student came to receiving a higher grade.

Due to the modifications brought about by the Coronavirus epidemic, the appeals process is different this year than it would normally be.

If a student is unsatisfied with any of their grades, they must first appeal to their school. This procedure is used to determine if there were any administrative errors in the granting of your grade. It’s crucial to understand that a grade can be dropped or upgraded at any stage during the appeals process.

If no administrative error is discovered after this review, you can file an appeal with the exam board through your institution. Only after requesting that your institution check for any administrative mistakes in your grading may you appeal to an exam board.

If a student believes their teacher’s grade is unfair, they can appeal to the test board. According to the Joint Council for Qualifications (JCQ), “Requests for appeals on the basis of academic judgement (unreasonability) will only be handled by awarding organizations, not by centres.”

If you're applying to university and need to appeal your marks, you'll need to do it before the deadline.