All-you-can-eat pizza is available at a new Bold Street restaurant.

In the shape of all-you-can-eat pizza, a new Bold Street eatery is giving a one-of-a-kind dining experience.

Solo Restaurant & Bar debuted in July, adding to the growing list of independent eateries on Liverpool’s beloved Bold Street.

Soul Cafe, the street’s most famous establishment, shuttered its doors earlier this year, and it was revealed that Solo will take its place.

The building was completely renovated and is now home to the one-of-a-kind pizza.

All-you-can-eat pizza is available at Solo, but not in the traditional buffet style.

Customers are given a card to indicate whether they want more pizza or not, and each pizza is delivered to their tables on a rotating basis.

If the card is green, employees will arrive at your table shortly with one of the numerous pizzas available, and you may take as many slices as you like. If the card is red, it indicates that diners are eating or are full, indicating that staff should pass by the table.

There is no limit to how many slices you can order, and a vast variety of pizza is available all day.

The lunchtime menu features nine distinct pizza versions, while the evening menu features 15 different alternatives.

Classic pizza toppings like pepperoni, cheese, and tomato are available, as well as innovative combinations including chilli prawn, pesto chicken, and spaghetti meatball.

To complement the pizza, sides such as fries, salad, and chicken wings are available, and for those who still want more, dessert options include Nutella pizza, ice cream, and strawberry cheesecake.

With the option of indoor and outdoor dining, bottomless pizza may be enjoyed alongside a broad variety of drinks, both alcoholic and non-alcoholic.

114 Bold Street in Liverpool’s city centre is where you’ll find Solo Restaurant & Bar. Walk-ins are welcome, and reservations can be made on the website.

