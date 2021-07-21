All UK passengers receive an email from Jet2’s CEO.

Following the lifting of coronavirus limitations in England on July 19, Jet2 CEO Steve Heapy delivered a statement to all customers.

The airline presently offers flights and vacation packages to more than 40 countries that are not subject to quarantine.

The tourism sector has had a tumultuous 18 months, and numerous limitations and regulations remain in place around the world.

Because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, rules and limits are constantly changing.

On Monday, July 19, the UK celebrated what was nicknamed “Freedom Day,” which saw the removal of the Covid-19 limitations.

Many travellers will be ecstatic at the possibility of being able to visit some of their favorite vacation spots.

Jet2’s CEO said in a statement issued to all clients this morning:

“Dear Respected Client,

“We appreciate your choosing Jet2holidays. We understand how important your vacations are, especially in this economy, and we can’t wait to whisk you away.

“This week, quarantine rules for properly vaccinated consumers are being relaxed, signaling a significant increase in our Summer program. We began flying on Monday, July 19th, transporting an increasing number of clients to over 40 quarantine-free destinations, which is excellent news.

“Despite this, we continue to operate in a time when travel is at an all-time high. Despite the fact that the epidemic began 18 months ago, we are currently dealing with a variety of different and shifting travel restrictions imposed by the UK and other governments. Many of these constraints are imposed with little or no warning, implying that we must make judgments swiftly and without warning. When we make these judgments, we always keep our valued clients’ best interests in mind.

“We also understand how these new rules and regulations effect our clients. Customers have never had to deal with issues like changing travel restrictions, passenger locating forms, testing requirements, or traffic light systems, to name a few.

“These are new and complicated issues, but our employees are continuing to work around the clock to help our customers comprehend these regulations and standards, in keeping with our industry-leading customer service. Whether you’re in or not.” “The summary comes to an end.”