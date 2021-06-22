All the words and phrases you need to know about Love Island slang are taught in this book.

Have you ever watched Love Island and felt as though everyone on the island was speaking a different language?

Perhaps as a result of their great isolation (or as part of an intricate mating ritual), the islanders seem to establish their own secret lexicon every year in between all the frantic flirtation.

Whether you’re baffled by humid or perplexed by peng kind, we’ve put together a handy guide to help you catch up on all the Love Island language in time for the highly anticipated new season…

If you’re’mugged off,’ it signifies that someone has gone behind your back or deceived you. It has nothing to do with cups of tea or warm weather. This is, unsurprisingly, a common occurrence in the Love Island villa. Also see: Pied off.

Grafting is Love Island slang for flirting or attempting to persuade a boy or girl to like you. In a nutshell, it’s what islanders do all day, every day. Also see: Put it on him/her.

Factor 50 is a term used to indicate someone who is grafting a bit too hard – in other words, putting on too much suncream.

The ‘Do Bits Society’ is a private society for Love Island contestants who have successfully removed their rocks while in the villa. This one was coined by 2018 favorite Wes Nelson after he and fellow islander Laura Anderson had some clandestine fun in The Hideaway.

This statement, which is usually followed by a ‘but,’ is used to indicate when a potential love partner appears to be perfect, but there’s just something lacking. In other words, one of the most heartbreaking rejections on Love Island.

A person who is extremely attractive. Famously used by Jack Fincham in 2018, to describe uptight Dr Alex George (who amusedly remarked: “I believe Jack just called me a peng sort!”) Also see piff, buff, and lush.

To start a romantic relationship with someone, often uttered bitterly by the rejected party, i.e. “Now that I’m out of the way, you two can crack on.”

Coined by Lucie Donlan in 2019, ‘bev’ is used to describe a particularly hot guy, i.e. “He’s a bev, isn’t he?”

