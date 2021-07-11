All the jobs at Liverpool City Council that you can apply for, with wages ranging from £44,500 to £44,500 per year

If you’re looking for work in Merseyside, you’re in luck since Liverpool City Council has 27 openings.

The council now provides a variety of job opportunities throughout its numerous departments, with a wide range of job kinds and wages.

Several of the openings are in social work, where you will be assisting some of the city’s most vulnerable children and youth.

READ MORE: A mother stole almost £30,000 from a Clarks shoe store

Five social worker positions are available in the council’s children’s and adult services departments, with wages ranging from £33,000 to £38,000 per year.

The positions are in a variety of teams, with some requiring knowledge in areas such as child exploitation, early intervention, and adolescent assistance.

In addition, the council’s adult services team has a variety of other positions.

Working to support the Safeguarding Adults Board is the focus of two roles, with a more senior role starting at little under £44,000 and a lesser role paying roughly £29,000 per year.

An occupational therapy team leader and a private sector liaison officer are also needed.

Key posts in children’s services, such as SEND employment support officer and family liaison officer, are currently available.

There is also a position in the council’s planning department if your abilities are more suited to town planning or construction management.

As a building control officer, you’d be in charge of ensuring that safety requirements are met in new developments throughout the city, with a starting pay of just under £34,000.

Finally, the council’s IT and administration sections have a number of positions open, including personal assistants and a digital and social media officer.

Visit the council’s website for more information on any of these positions, as well as to apply.