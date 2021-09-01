All the crucial information on when Liverpool will be able to make their next signings.

During the summer transfer window, Liverpool was once again quiet in comparison to the rest of the projected Premier League title contenders.

Manchester City paid a British-record £100 million for Jack Grealish to keep the chasing pack at bay.

In an attempt to close the gap, Chelsea splashed out on Romelu Lukaku and Saul Niguez, while Manchester United brought in Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho, and Raphael Varane.

Liverpool, on the other hand, has only signed Ibrahima Konate, which means manager Jurgen Klopp will turn to a familiar group of players, one that has generated Champions League and Premier League success in recent seasons.

The Reds will, however, be without a couple of familiar faces this season, as Georginio Wijnaldum and Xherdan Shaqiri have left the club after successful spells on Merseyside.

In the early weeks of the season, Harvey Elliott, 18, appears to be poised to be a first-team regular for the Reds. The Reds’ fans are clearly looking forward to seeing what he has to offer over the season.

However, Liverpool may need to take advantage of the mid-season transfer window to keep their positive momentum going into 2022, when Klopp aims to have the team fighting for big titles once more.

The winter window will open on Saturday, January 1st, and close on Monday, January 31st.