All the beautiful areas where you’ve met someone from Liverpool are referred to as ‘Scouse you lad.’

A Scouser is never far away, no matter where you are in the globe.

People have shared some amusing anecdotes about running with someone from Liverpool while on the road.

Don’t be surprised if you’re asked whether you’re a Red or a Blue while camping in Canada, skydiving in Australia, or in the midst of the Sahara desert, or if you find yourself trading anecdotes about a Liverpool bus route or a shared acquaintance.

As we discovered when we asked, “Where is the oddest place you’ve met someone from Liverpool?” some of the coincidences are simply mind-boggling.

“In Universal Studios in Florida, the actor who portrayed Fred Flintstone was from Croxteth,” Michelle Pauls added.

“When I arrived in Gold Coast, Australia, I met a scouse fella who was my taxi driver,” Si Humphreys stated.

“I went inner trail camping in Algonquin Provincial Park in Ontario, Canada,” Kathryn Moran explained.

Only one tent/canoe per island was permitted, so we were rowing towards an island when we noticed another canoe moving in the same direction…

“Hey, we noticed it first!” I said, to which this voice answered…

“Bloody hell, I’ve come all this way and I’m fighting a Scouser over who owns this island!”…

“He was from Allerton Road, and I was from Aigburth Road, and we used to have a good laugh together…

Our Canadian friends, on the other hand, had no idea what we were talking about!”

“In a random BnB in a non-touristy part of Cambodia!” Stephanie HN said.

“Mumbai airport – a guy from Halewood recognized me as a bus driver from Liverpool,” Anthony Kennedy remarked.

“When I was in Australia, I went skydiving 120 miles north of Perth at a spot called Jurien Bay,” Tony Shields remarked. I was blown off course by a burst of wind and landed among a group of people having a picnic. I apologized, and a man with a strong Scouse brogue asked, “Are you Red or Blue?”

“Bar called ‘Stoned’ in Leipzig, Germany,” Chris Pittard stated. When I went in and asked for a beer in German, he said, “Scouse you lad.”

“I was recently in a place called Jabiru in rural Northern Territory Australia,” Sheila Varty remarked.

