All that remains of a demolished 100-year-old church are stained glass windows.

All that’s left of a 100-year-old church that’s being demolished to make space for new condominiums are its beautiful stained glass windows.

Except for a few notable characteristics, the demolition of the church known as Gospel Hall on Pensby Road in Heswall is nearly complete.

Forth Homes, a Liverpool-based housebuilder, purchased the structure, which sits on 0.5 acres of ground in Wirral surrounded by homes.

Despite a petition with nearly 400 signatures calling for the development to be halted, the land was sold subject to planning authorization.

A total of 23 residential apartments are expected to be developed over three stories as part of the project.

Sharron Saunders’ photos capture what’s left of the church at nightfall, with the final rays of light filtering through the spectacular windows that have survived.

“As the sun sets for the last time on our old church in Heswall….sad [sad face emoji],” Sharron captioned the photographs on a local Facebook group.

Many individuals shared these sentiments, noting that the loss of the “local landmark” was “sad,” while others voiced concern about what would happen to the “wonderful windows” if the building was demolished.

One person said they were told the windows were going to be delivered to Spain after speaking with staff on the site.

There were a number of concerns from residents when Wirral Council gave permission for apartments to be built on the site, with the local authorities receiving 57 letters opposing the plans.

At a meeting, one citizen, Mr Hubbard, expressed his displeasure.

“Our petitions [opposed to this development]have gained 393 signatures; this should not be granted,” he stated. For starters, it violates the council’s own planning policies.”

He was also skeptical that the project, which will include four one-bedroom apartments and 19 two-bedroom apartments, will provide much-needed affordable housing.

“We are regularly presented with plans that involve building on precious green belt, which is where we are sort of lucky here,” Cllr Kathy Hodson stated at the same meeting.

“On a brownfield, these apartments will be 100 percent affordable housing.

“The applicant also intends to keep the green area and rhododendron bushes.”

