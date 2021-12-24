All-Star Musicals on ITV Celebrity lineup, start date, and hour at Christmas.

This Christmas, All Star Musicals will return to our screens.

Six celebrities will take center stage in each episode, according to ITV, as they embark on a quest to learn the ultimate musical theatre lesson.

Each celebrity will be trying to be named All Star Musicals Champion and steal the event with their incredible performances.

The returning panel, which includes Elaine Paige OBE, Samantha Barks (Frozen, Les Miserables), and Trevor Dion Nicholas, will provide them with world-class coaching (Hamilton, Aladdin).

In the run-up to their big performances, the contenders will be aided by a West End ensemble, choreographers, and vocal coaches.

John Barrowman returns to host the evening, and he’ll be joined by Elaine, Samantha, and Trevor to perform a fantastic Greatest Showman medley to kick things off.

When is the first performance of All Star Musicals At Christmas?

On Boxing Day, at 8 p.m., the show will telecast on ITV.

In All Star Musicals At Christmas 2021, which celebs will appear?

– the novelist and television personality

In the 1980s, the 64-year-old co-hosted Breakfast Time, hosted Ready Steady Cook from 1994 to 2000, and hosted ITV’s This Morning from 1999 to 2009.

A 55-year-old actor who wrote and starred in the Channel 4 comedy sketch Armstrong and Miller, as well as the BBC sketch show The Armstrong and Miller Show.

In the BBC series Death in Paradise, he played DI Richard Poole.

Is a British actor, broadcaster, writer, and former politician who is 73 years old.

He is best known for hosting Good Morning Britain in the 1980s and appearing on Countdown on Channel 4 and The One Show on BBC One.

a 44-year-old radio and television host

Anita has been a presenter on BBC Radio 4’s Woman’s Hour on Fridays and Saturdays this year.

She is well renowned for hosting BBC One’s Countryfile, and in 2015, she competed on Strictly Come Dancing with professional dancer Gleb Savchenko, narrowly missing out on the final after departing in Week 12.

She also hosts The Answer Trap, a daytime quiz show on Channel 4.

From 2011 until 2018, the 38-year-old actress was a regular on Coronation Street.