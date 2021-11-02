All Souls’ Day 2021: History and Quotes to Honor Those Who Have Passed Away

Every year on November 2, All Souls’ Day is observed as a day to memorialize the deceased.

The practice of All Souls’ Day dates back to 998 AD, when French monks established a dedicated day for mourning the deceased. Despite the fact that the celebrations began as a local holiday, they quickly spread throughout the Catholic Church during the next century.

The Catholic Church believes All Souls’ Day, also known as the feast of all souls, to be a day dedicated in honor of all the “faithfully departed.” It is observed on the day following All Saints Day.

According to Catholic theology, a person’s soul can travel to one of three locations after death: heaven, purgatory, or hell. According to Catholic belief, heaven is reserved for people who die without committing any sins, whereas those who die in a condition of grave sin are doomed to hell. Purgatory is said to be where the souls of those who have minor sins but no mortal sins go. The Catholic Church encourages people to commemorate the deceased and pray for souls in purgatory so that they can reach heaven on All Souls’ Day.

On All Souls Day, here are some quotes to memorialize the departed: