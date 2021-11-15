All people over the age of 40 will be administered Covid booster shots.

According to the UK government’s vaccination advisors, all persons over the age of 40 would be issued Covid-19 booster shots.

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization (JCVI) has recommended that the program be expanded, and Health and Social Care Secretary Sajid Javis has asked the NHS to “ready to offer people who are eligible a vaccine as soon as possible.”

Mr. Javid explained: “Our Covid-19 immunization campaign has been a huge success, saving countless lives, easing burden on the NHS, and aiding in the virus’s containment.

“Immunity to Covid-19 begins to decrease after six months, and new research released today reveals that a third treatment enhances pr.