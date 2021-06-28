All passenger flights from the United Kingdom will be banned in Hong Kong.

To combat the spread of novel coronavirus types, Hong Kong’s government has announced that all passenger flights from the United Kingdom will be banned beginning on Thursday.

The UK has been classified as “extremely high risk,” according to a statement released on Monday.

People who have stayed in the UK for more than two hours will be denied boarding on passenger flights to Hong Kong under the classification.

The flight ban was imposed due to the “recent rebound of the epidemic situation in the UK and the widespread delta variant virus strain there,” according to the statement.