All of the things that UK workers would forego in order to have dogs in the workplace.

According to a survey, UK workers would be ready to forego a variety of benefits, including free drinks and parties, if it meant they could bring their dogs to work.

Rover.com, the world’s largest network of five-star pet sitters and dog walkers, undertook research to see what employees would be prepared to give up in exchange for dog-friendly workplace settings.

It comes after a recent Rover poll revealed that 65 percent of UK pet parents believe that engaging with their dog enhances their mental health and wellness.

According to the research, up to 30% of employees would forego free coffee or tea in exchange for the ability to bring their dogs to work.

Surprisingly, one out of every five employees would prefer to have dogs in the office above private healthcare, flexible hours, and Christmas parties.

Meanwhile, 14% of workers, or around one in every six, would forego an annual bonus if it meant they could bring their dogs to work.

Surprisingly, two-thirds of dog owners believe that working in a dog-friendly office will encourage them more than working at home.

Dog owners, on the other hand, were well aware of the dangers of bringing their canine companions to work.

More than half of dog owners felt that their pet’s ‘having a minor accident’ at work would be very embarrassing.

Furthermore, a lot of employees were apprehensive that they would wind up ‘cocking a leg’ (48%) or having ‘romantic inclinations’ (33 percent).

Rover has also issued a list of the UK’s best dog-friendly firms, based on the support and advantages offered to pet parents, as part of its 2021 study.

When determining the UK’s top dog-friendly employers, factors such as whether dogs were allowed in the office, paid time off for pet bereavement or adoption, a pet’stipend’ to help with costs such as insurance, and in-office amenities such as treats, gates, or dog beds were all taken into account.

With a score of 4.38 out of five, consumer research firm Attest topped the list.

TaskRabbit, a service provider located in London, and Itch, a petcare company based in Leeds, placed in second and third place, respectively, with a score of 4.36.

Surprisingly, 82 percent of the companies on this year’s list are. “Summary ends.”