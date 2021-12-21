All of the ‘Step 2’ covid rules that might be implemented after the holidays.

After Christmas, Boris Johnson is allegedly considering reverting to “step two” covid restrictions.

The Prime Minister is still under pressure to clarify how the government plans to combat the Omicron variant’s spread.

It comes as the number of cases of the new strain in the UK reached 45,145 on Monday.

According to the Mirror Online, Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab revealed on December 20 that 12 people have died after getting the extremely deadly Omicron type.

Following a lengthy cabinet discussion on Monday, Boris Johnson ruled off imposing additional coronavirus limitations right away.

However, he emphasized that data is being examined “hour by hour” and that if more steps are needed, the government will take them.

After Christmas, officials are said to be planning a two-week circuit breaker shutdown, which might mean a return to so-called Step 2 limitations in England.

We’ll take a look at how these limitations would work in this article.

What are the most important rules and limitations in Step 2?

The 16 main measures that were put in place for Step 2 are outlined in the government guidance from earlier in 2021.

Step 2 was first proposed in April 2021 as part of the plan to get out of lockdown once things began to open up again. It’s being explored again as the UK takes baby steps toward stricter controls in response to the rising number of Omicron cases.

These are only a few of the measures that may be reinstated, as well as what they formerly comprised.

Staying indoors and supporting bubbles

The second step would reintroduce social bubbles. This implies you must only interact with your household support bubble when you are indoors.

The ‘rule of six’ allows you to meet outdoors in settings like gardens or parks in groups of six individuals, but only two homes can meet.

Shielding has no repercussions.

Individuals who are clinically severely vulnerable will not be obliged to shield.

For their own safety, they should continue to take extra care and avoid social interaction with others as much as possible.

The retail sector is still operational.

There will be no changes to retail stores, whether they are vital or not.

Retail operations such as nail salons and hairdressers will not be forced to close because masks are already needed.

Restaurants, taverns, and pubs are still open.