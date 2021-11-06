All of the states that have filed lawsuits in response to Biden’s vaccine mandate.

Following the White House’s Thursday release of COVID-19 vaccine restrictions, which will affect more than 100 million Americans, at least 26 states have filed lawsuits against the federal government.

The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has issued a vaccine mandate framework that applies to enterprises with at least 100 employees. By January 4, these workers must have been vaccinated against COVID-19 or face mask requirements and weekly tests.

The legal challenges, almost all of which come from Republican-led states, argue that the federal mandate is an overreach that usurps state jurisdiction over health-care regulations.

In a court filing on behalf of 11 states, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt said, “This compulsion is illegal, unlawful, and unwise.”

Attorneys general from Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming joined Missouri’s lawsuit. The suit also names Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller’s office, making him the only Democratic attorney general to join a legal challenge to the requirement thus far. Miller, on the other hand, stated in a statement that he signed on at the request of Republican Governor Kim Reynolds.

Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina, Texas, and Utah; Kansas, Kentucky, Idaho, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and West Virginia; and Alabama, Florida, and Georgia formed coalitions on Friday.

Attorneys general from Kentucky, Tennessee, and Ohio filed a separate lawsuit on Thursday, attempting to prevent the vaccine mandate for federal contractors from taking effect. The petition names President Joe Biden, as well as other government departments and officials, as defendants.

In addition, Indiana’s state attorney general indicated that his agency will file three different lawsuits challenging the requirement rules in the coming week, and Texas already filed one last Friday.

When Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced his state’s suit on October 29, he said, “The Biden Administration has repeatedly expressed its disdain for Americans who choose not to get a vaccine, and it has committed repeated and abusive federal overreach to force upon Americans something they do not want.”

