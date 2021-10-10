All of the positions in Liverpool that allow you to work with dogs.

Dog lovers looking for a new job in Liverpool will be spoiled for choice, as there are numerous fascinating opportunities available throughout the city.

Several companies in Liverpool are seeking for animal lovers who want to put their passion to work in exciting jobs.

We’ve compiled a list of some of the greatest dog-related professions available right now.

For their Edge Lane location, Pet’s at Home is recruiting for a Stylist (certified Dog Groomer) or an Assistant Stylist (Dog Grooming Trainee).

The position, which pays hourly, is ideally suited for someone who has worked in a grooming environment before.

Among the responsibilities are assisting in maintaining excellent salon presentation and high standards through cleanliness, safety, and good housekeeping, as well as providing “Pawsitively Outrageous Service” within the salon.

Pooches Grooming Parlour is also looking to hire a fully qualified dog groomer.

The grooming firm on Longmoor Lane in Fazakerley is looking for a new employee to join their “successful and thriving” operation.

Anyone with two years of experience and a passion for animals is encouraged to apply.

Any sincere dog lover will be enticed by the position that Dog Daycare and Boarding is presenting.

Employees in this temporary position must “assist with feeding, walking, and cleaning up after the dogs.”

The job description calls for “enthusiastically delighted” people, and it’s a fantastic chance for anyone who enjoys working with animals.

Several people in Liverpool are searching for dogwalkers and dog sitters, including this post for someone in south Liverpool.

Because some of the dogs you’ll be dealing with like to pull away, this employment may be best suited for a stronger person, according to the job description.

Another Fazakerley listing is asking for a dog walker who is experienced, enthusiastic, and trustworthy.

Learndirect Careers is offering a Level 3 Diploma in Canine Care, Behaviour, and Welfare to those interested (RQF).

The program will provide you with a wealth of information about the fundamentals of canine care and will prepare you for a rewarding career working with dogs.

