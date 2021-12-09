All of the new plan B rules have been announced, including when they will be implemented and how long they will endure.

Boris Johnson announced Plan B measures at a news conference yesterday.

As a new coronavirus variant, Omicron, is on the rise, the Prime Minister stated it is now “proportionate and responsible” to take England into Plan B measures.

According to him, the novel Omicron type of covid is far more transmissible than the previous Delta variant.

Boris Johnson announces work from home, masks, and a covid pass in Plan B measures live on air.

Sajid Javid acknowledged this in the Commons, saying, “There is still a lot to learn, but some crucial data has lately emerged.”

“It is significantly more transmissible than the Delta variety,” he continued.

Delta cases had doubled in seven days, he added, but Omicron cases had doubled in seven days “Our newest study, based on the most recent data from here and around the world, is that it’s been around for between 2.5 and three days.

“As a result, the virus has become an even more powerful foe.”

All of the adjustments, as well as what we learned from the conference, are listed below.

Working from home is once again an option.

Beginning Monday, December 13, office workers must return to working from home.

Johnson stated, ” “Employers should use the remainder of the week to talk to employees about new arrangements.

“If possible, start working from home on Monday. If you have to go to work, do so, but if you can, work from home.

“I understand that may be difficult for many people, but limiting your interaction at work will assist to slow transmission.”

Masks are need to be worn.

It will be mandatory to wear a face mask in public indoor venues, such as theatres and movies, starting on Friday, December 10.

Face coverings were previously made required in shops and on public transportation as of November 27, but the Prime Minister has increased the restrictions once further as the Omicron variant spreads.

Johnson, speaking today, said: “The obligation to wear a face mask in most indoor venues, including theatres and cinemas, will be extended starting this Friday.

“Of course, there will be times when it is impractical, such as during eating, drinking, exercising, or singing.”

Isolating is being replaced with daily testing.

For those who have been ‘pinged,’ daily testing will take the place of isolation.

Anyone who has contact with another person. “The summary has come to an end.”